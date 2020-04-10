Film Movement Classics Delivers A 2K Digital Restoration Of Alain Corneau's SERIE NOIR

SÉRIE NOIR. Available on Blu-ray for the First Time in North America, Bonus Features Include a Featurette, an Interview with Corneau and Marie Trintignant and a New Essay by Film Critic Nick Pinkerton

While trying to track down a deadbeat customer, door-to-door salesman Franck Poupart (Patrick Dewaere) encounters Mona (Marie Trintignant), a teenage sexpot living with her miserly aunt. After being dumped by his wife and thrown in jail by his boss, Franck agrees to help Mona kill her aunt and make off with her millions. Unfortunately, their scheme backfires, and Franck sees his luck takes an even darker turn for the worse. Dewaere, the too-soon-gone premiere wild man of '70s French cinema, gives a live-wire, no-holds-barred performance, playing the entirely-amoral Thompson protagonist to the hilt, his increasingly frenzied star turn driving the film headlong towards derangement.

Nominated for a Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, Alain Corneau's no-holds-barred adaptation of Jim Thompson's novel "A Hell of a Woman" was named one of Time Out's 100 best French films of all time, and also received six César Award nominations, including Best Actor (Dewaere), Best Supporting Actor (Honorary Cesar winner Bernard Blier) and Best Supporting Actress Boyer). Film Movement will release the classic noir in a gorgeous 2K digital restoration for optimal viewing.



CAST

Patrick Dewaere (Un mauvais fils, Beau-père, Le Sheriff)

Myriam Boyer (Mesrine, Parts 1&2, Un, deux, trois, soleil)

Marie Trintignant (Collette, Comme elle respire)

Bernard Blier (Speriamo che sia femmina, The Organizer)

BONUS FEATURES

Série Noire, The Darkness of the Soul featurette

Interview with Alain Corneau and Marie Trintignant

New essay by film critic Nick Pinkerton

PROGRAM INFORMATION

Type: Blu-ray (New 2K Digital Restorations)

Running Time: 116 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Audio: Mono

Language: French with English Subtitles





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You