Fandom Launches 'For the Love of Fans' Campaign

Fandom, the world's largest fan platform reaching more than 315 million unique visitors each month, is celebrating fans everywhere with its new "For the Love of Fans" campaign in partnership with the biggest studios in entertainment and gaming. As part of its recent brand launch, which includes a fresh new logo and tagline - For the Love of Fans - Fandom is launching a two-month long celebration highlighting the biggest franchises and fan communities including Star Trek, Star Wars, The Last of Us, The Elder Scrolls, and Resident Evil™.

Beginning August 23, Fandom will launch the first of nine weekly fan giveaway contests, where fans will get the chance to win one-of-a-kind pieces of art tied to their favorite franchises, created in partnership with influential fan artists. Fans can enter to win the one-of-a-kind piece of artwork by showcasing their deep passion & connection to their fandom on social media with a story, photo or video proving why they're the ultimate fan of that franchise and tagging @getfandom with the hashtag #fortheloveoffans on Twitter or Instagram. Each week, Fandom will partner with social influencers to promote the contest, ensuring fans from all corners of the world get the chance to celebrate their fandoms.

In addition to the contest, Fandom will create content hubs for major entertainment and gaming studios such as Paramount+, Disney, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Playstation, Bethesda Softworks and Capcom, which will live on the Fandom.com homepage and showcase their top wiki communities with information, stats, and fun facts about their most popular franchises. These homepage content hubs will also promote THE WEEKLY contest to fans and provide them with interesting & fun information on their favorite shows, movies and games.

"Fandom's mission is to inform, entertain and celebrate fans by building the best entertainment and gaming communities, services and experiences. What better way to superserve and reinforce this promise and dedication than by celebrating some of the world's largest fandoms and highlighting the passionate fans who power them," said Stephanie Fried, Chief Marketing Officer at Fandom. "This campaign allows us not only to reach fans around the globe but also show them our appreciation with completely unique and creative pieces of artwork from the brand that knows them best - Fandom."

With more than 250,000 wikis on every topic imaginable in entertainment and gaming, Fandom is the center of the pop culture ecosystem. The company's mission is to understand, inform, entertain and celebrate fans by building the best entertainment and gaming communities, services and experiences. Whether you venture to Fandom to discover facts about TV shows, movies or video games, to share knowledge with like-minded fans, or to immerse yourself in your favorite imagined world, Fandom is a place where every fan has a home.