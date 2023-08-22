FRASIER Revival to Premiere on Paramount+ & CBS in October

The series will premiere on Thursday, October 12 with two episodes, and on Friday, October 13 in all other international markets with Paramount+.

Aug. 22, 2023

Paramount+ TODAY REVEALED a first look and announced the premiere date for the upcoming Paramount+ original series FRASIER.

Starring Kelsey Grammer, who reprises his EmmyⓇ- Award-winning role as Frasier Crane, the 10-episode season will premiere in the U.S and Canada on Thursday, October 12 with two episodes, and on Friday, October 13 in all other international markets with Paramount+. New episodes will then drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on Fridays internationally.

In addition, the CBS Television Network will broadcast a special airing of the first two episodes back to back on Tuesday October 17, beginning at 9:15 PM ET/PT (following a super-sized original episode of Big Brother).

Filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, the new series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!

In addition to Grammer, the new series stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

FRASIER comes from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), who executive produce with Kelsey Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios, in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

The first two episodes of the new series are directed by legendary director and television creator James Burrows, who is best known for his work as co-creator, executive producer and director of the critically acclaimed series Cheers, as well as the original series Frasier, Will & Grace and Dear John. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount+ markets.

This fall marks 30 years since the original Frasier first premiered on television, which still holds the record for most Emmy wins for a comedy series with 37 wins and 107 nominations. The original series is available to stream on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.



