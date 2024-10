FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK! Coming to DVD and Blu-ray

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fraggle Rock is coming home! The first season of Apple TV+'s reboot of Jim Henson's classic series Fraggle Rock will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on November 19. The 3 disc set includes all season one episodes, along with some new special features.

Comments