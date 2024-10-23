FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK! Coming to DVD and Blu-ray

Fraggle Rock is coming home! The first season of Apple TV+'s reboot of Jim Henson's classic series Fraggle Rock will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on November 19. The 3 disc set includes all season one episodes, along with some new special features.

Just through a hole in THE WALL of Doc’s workshop, you will find the magical underground home of the hilarious, musical, fun-loving Fraggles, industrious little Doozers, and giant lumbering Gorgs, not to mention an endless array of wondrous creatures that live in the tunnels and caves of Fraggle Rock!

Packed with Fraggle-y comedy, exhilarating adventures, memorable songs, and celebrity guest stars like Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms, Cynthia Erivo, Patti LaBelle, Kenan Thompson, and Foo Fighters, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock explores the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world. Starring a cast of puppet characters brought to life by the world-renowned Jim Henson's Creature Shop, this award-winning and critically acclaimed series from The Jim Henson Company (Sid the Science Kid, Dinosaur Train, Word Party) will have the entire family dancing their cares away again and again!

Blu-ray Special Features: