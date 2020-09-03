FOX Sports Rolls Out Unrivaled Studio Lineup Ahead of 2020 NFL Season

FOX Sports ushers in its 27th season of in-depth NFL coverage.

FOX Sports ushers in its 27th season of in-depth NFL coverage with a talented group of seasoned hosts, expert analysts and engaging personalities headlining its Sunday and Thursday studio lineup.

On Sunday, Sept. 6, at 7:00 PM ET on FOX, the network looks ahead to the highly anticipated NFL season with a special edition FOX NFL SUNDAY 2020 SEASON PREVIEW. Veteran co-hosts Curt Menefee and Terry Bradshaw anchor the desk alongside FOX NFL analysts Howie Long and Jimmy Johnson (via remote) and FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer. The preview show features exclusive interviews from FOX NFL lead reporter Erin Andrews with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones; FOX NFL KICKOFF analyst Michael Vick with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes; and Glazer with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

Beginning Sunday, Sept. 13 , FOX NFL SUNDAY, America's most-watched NFL pregame show for 26 consecutive years, makes its season debut at 12:00 PM ET on FOX. Menefee hosts the Emmy Award-winning pregame show along with four-time SUPER BOWL champ and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bradshaw. SUPER BOWL champions Johnson, Long and Michael Strahan flank the only NFL pregame show desk comprised entirely of Hall of Famers. Glazer, FOX's NFL Insider, also contributes up-to-the-minute information from around the league. As previously announced, Johnson will contribute to the broadcast remotely.

FOX NFL KICKOFF immediately precedes at 11:00 AM ET on FOX. Charissa Thompson hosts the one-hour pregame show, which comes off its most-watched season, beside 14-time NFL Pro Bowler and Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, four-time Pro Bowler Vick, SUPER BOWL winning-defensive coordinator Dave Wannstedt, veteran analyst/reporter Peter Schrager, longtime sports media personality Colin Cowherd and Cooper Manning, who contributes segments throughout the season.

In its third season, the network returns FOX NFL THURSDAY on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 PM ET on FOX. The show moves to FOX Sports' Los Angeles studio, for the 2020 season only, ahead of the primetime matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears. Menefee hosts alongside analysts Bradshaw and Gonzalez on a weekly basis. Strahan, Long and Glazer lend their voices and expertise as contributors. Strahan appears weekly from New York, while Glazer joins from Los Angeles. Long makes select appearances throughout the season.

View More TV Stories Related Articles