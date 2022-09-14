FOX Renews MASTERCHEF for a 13th Season As Season 12 Finale Airs

FOX has renewed its powerhouse cooking competition series, MASTERCHEF, for a 13th season, featuring award-winning chef and executive producer Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich.

MASTERCHEF averages 4.7 million multi-platform viewers, marking a +108% lift from Live + Same Day. Expanding to two hours on August 17, MASTERCHEF has led FOX to two consecutive Wednesday night wins among Adults 18-49.

In the Season 12 finale episode of MASTERCHEF: BACK TO WIN, airing tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 14 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT), former judge Christina Tosi of Milk Bar returns and a winner is crowned!

The three remaining chefs rush against the clock to complete their final three entrees and whip up a gourmet dessert with the help of Tosi. Find out who will ultimately claim the MASTERCHEF title, the $250,000 grand prize and a complete state-of-the-art kitchen from VIKING.

MASTERCHEF is now casting for talented amateur cooks from all types of backgrounds and with a range of cooking styles. If you think you have what it takes to become the next MasterChef, visit here for eligibility rules and other terms and conditions. Must be 18 years old or older as of January 1, 2023.

MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.

Renowned for highly successful and award-winning original programming, Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning Gordon Ramsay produces TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic, seen by audiences worldwide in more than 200 territories, and he is the only talent on air in the U.S. with four prime-time national network shows. He hosts and executive-produces NEXT LEVEL CHEF, HELL'S KITCHEN, MASTERCHEF, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, and the upcoming GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS, all on FOX, in addition to specials, including 2021's Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip.

In 2021, Ramsay and FOX Entertainment announced their leading new worldwide production venture, Studio Ramsay Global, with offices in London, Los Angeles and Glasgow, to develop, produce and distribute culinary and lifestyle programming for FOX, Tubi and global markets. His earlier multimedia production company, Studio Ramsay, was launched in the U.K. in 2016 to create and develop unscripted, digital and scripted programming, focusing on new formats and innovative programming, as well as fostering new talent.

Its shows include GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK, which was the highest-rated food show of 2019; The F-Word Live With Gordon Ramsay; GORDON RAMSAY: UNCHARTED on National Geographic Channel, which airs in 172 countries and 43 languages worldwide; the ratings hit and BAFTA-nominated Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip for ITV; Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance on BBC1; the daytime cooking series Culinary Genius, which premiered on ITV in the U.K., and was syndicated on FOX stations in the U.S.; the ITV series The Savoy and Gordon on Cocaine; and the highly popular children's series Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, starring Tilly Ramsay, for U.K. children's channel CBBC.

It was recently announced that Ramsay will have his own FAST channel on Fox's ad-supported streamer Tubi. The FAST channel will feature episodes of classic Ramsay shows such as HELL'S KITCHEN, KITCHEN NIGHTMARES, MASTERCHEF and MASTERCHEF JUNIOR. From September, they will be joined by series including Ramsay's Best Restaurant, Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Cookery Course, Gordon's Great Escape, THE F WORD and Ramsay in 10.

Studio Ramsay Global Digital Division is behind all of Ramsay's original content on his highly successful YouTube Channel, which has made Ramsay the most subscribed chef on the platform. The 18-34 dominated channel launched the trending interview series Scrambled and is also behind the highly successful Ramsay in 10, which went live during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Studio Ramsay Global Digital oversees and creates content for all behind-the-scenes moments from Studio Ramsay linear programming, has produced content for National Geographic and Masterclass, and produces recipe content across Ramsay's 90 million plus Social Media reach, including his breakout TikTok account.