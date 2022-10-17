FOX Gives Early Renewal to GRIMSBURG Animated Series

FOX Entertainment has given an early Season Two renewal to its upcoming animated comedy Grimsburg, starring and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm (Mad Men, Confess, Fletch), it was announced TODAY by Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment.

"Grimsburg is yet another clear example of our strong commitment to, and intense focus on, upholding the high bar of standards any show must exceed in order to reside under the Animation Domination banner," said Thorn. "Of course, having Jon Hamm's talent and star power front and center is a great place to start. Equally important, everything we're seeing with Grimsburg - from the very first scripts and show bible to animatics and preliminary cuts - makes us believe we have a winner on our hands that beautifully complements our animation brand."

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment and produced by FOX's Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment, Grimsburg centers on Marvin Flute (Hamm), who may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown and correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there's one mystery he still can't crack - himself. To do that he must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferocious ex-wife and his lovably unstable son.

Grimsburg will premiere in 2023. The series joins FOX Entertainment's other all-new animated comedy, Krapopolis, which last week also was renewed for a second season. Both programs will be introduced to international program buyers this week at MIPCOM CANNES by FOX's recently formed content sales unit, FOX Entertainment Global.

Grimsburg is produced by FOX Entertainment's Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. The program is fully owned by FOX Entertainment. Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created the series and serve as co-executive producers alongside showrunner Chadd Gindin. Jon Hamm serves as executive producer alongside Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Connie Tavel.

With a legacy spanning more than 35-years, FOX Entertainment is one of the world's most recognizable media brands and a prolific content producer across its iconic broadcast network and both owned and third-party streaming platforms. Known for its independent, innovative spirit and provocative, groundbreaking storytelling, the company was reinvented in 2019 with the formation of the new FOX Entertainment.

While maintaining its leadership in broadcast television (9-1-1, The Simpsons, The Cleaning Lady, Hell's Kitchen, LEGO Masters), the company is actively building a portfolio of businesses and library of owned original content.

To date, FOX Entertainment's long-term growth strategy has included the acquisitions of award-winning powerhouse animation studio Bento Box (Bob's Burgers, The Great North, Krapopolis, Grimsburg, HouseBroken), entertainment platform TMZ, and global production studio MarVista Entertainment, as well as the formation of landmark culinary and lifestyle content venture Studio Ramsay Global (Next Level Chef) in partnership with the legendary Gordon Ramsay.

The company also established its in-house unscripted studio FOX Alternative Entertainment (The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice, Name That Tune), FOX Entertainment Studios (Monarch, Animal Control) to develop scripted content, the worldwide content sales division, FOX Entertainment Global and Web3 media and creative technology studio Blockchain Creative Labs.