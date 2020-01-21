FEHERTY LIVE Returns to GOLF Channel

Two-time Emmy-nominated host David Feherty returns tomorrow night at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel for a special edition of Feherty Live presented by Farmers Insurance(R). The one-hour show is being produced in front of a live audience, and will air in conjunction with the Farmers Insurance Open, title sponsor of this week's PGA TOUR stop. Farmers Insurance(R) also will return as presenting sponsor of the Feherty series for a fourth consecutive season in 2020.

Originating from Mandeville Auditorium on the University of California San Diego campus, Feherty will be joined by a handful of guests, including:

· Pat Perez - three-time PGA TOUR winner and former San Diegan

· Michael Peña - award-winning actor

· Bob Parsons - founder, Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG)

"[Feherty] has a very specific humor, and he transcends golf," said Peña. "I love golf, and you can tell that he loves it as well. You never know what kind of questions he is going to ask, and that's the beauty of it. I love [his] show."

Wednesday night's special will represent the eighth edition of Feherty Live, originally debuting from Indianapolis in 2012 in advance of the Super Bowl.

Feherty, GOLF Channel's Emmy-nominated original series, is set to return for the show's 10th season in 2020, with the season premiere airing Monday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. ET.

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality - Studio Host), Feherty's series initially debuted in June 2011, and celebrated its 100th episode milestone in 2017. Feherty is produced by GOLF Channel's Emmy-nominated original productions division, which also is responsible for the production of the network's critically acclaimed GOLF Films.

Described as "golf's iconoclast," by Rolling Stone, and "golf's wisecracking, maverick interviewer," by Esquire, Feherty's all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and Nick Saban; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Hart and Larry David; World Golf of Fame members Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie.





