FALL HARVEST Programming Event Begins September 19 on Hallmark Channel

Five original movies will premiere

Pair your pumpkin spice and celebrate the season with five original movie premieres during the annual "Fall Harvest" programming event on Hallmark Channel, Saturday nights beginning September 19th. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and all the feels of Fall beginning with the all-new original movie world premiere of "Love a¬t Daisy Hills" (Saturday, September 19, 9 p.m. ET/PT), followed by "Love at Look Lodge" (Saturday, September 26, 9 p.m. ET/PT), "Country at Heart" (Saturday, October 3, 9 p.m. ET/PT), "My Best Friend's Bouquet" (Saturday, October 10, 9 p.m. ET/PT) and "Sweet Autumn" (Saturday, October 17, 9 p.m. ET/PT.

'LOVE AT DAISY HILLS'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Movie World Premiere

Saturday, September 19, (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Stars: Cindy Busby and Marshall Williams

When Jo (Busby) realizes that her family's general store in Daisy Hills (built by her late mother) is losing money, her father Duke calls in a favor to help out the store. Unfortunately, Duke's help is Jo's ex-boyfriend, Blake (Williams), former Daisy Hills native-turned-New York business consultant. They argue over the approach to saving the store: Jo understands the personal touch needed for a small town while Blake focuses more on how to make a profit. Eventually, they reach a compromise and find themselves falling back in love. But when Blake gets a call about his dream job back in New York City, things start to fall apart again, forcing Jo and Blake to make a decision about their future.

'LOVE AT LOOK LODGE'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Movie World Premiere

Saturday, September 26, (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Stars: Clark Backo and Jonathan Keltz

Lily (Backo), an activities director at a cozy mountain hotel is tasked with helping a handsome workaholic, Noah (Keltz), finish planning his sister's wedding. Determined to make the wedding a success, Lily spends quality time with Noah in order to show him what really matters in life - LOVE!

'COUNTRY AT HEART'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Movie World Premiere

Saturday, October 3, (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Stars: Jessy Schram, Niall Matter and Lucas Bryant

Struggling Nashville musician Shayna (Schram) is on the verge of giving up on her career and returns to her small-town home, when a chance encounter with prolific songwriter Grady (Matter) changes everything. He's writing a song for COUNTRY MUSIC star Duke Sterling (Bryant) and Shayna seems like the perfect writing partner. The two grow closer and romance blooms as they work on their love song, but when Shayna meets Duke, who takes a liking to her and asks her to be his opening act, it undermines everything she and Grady created and Shayna feels forced to choose between love and possible stardom.

'MY BEST FRIEND'S BOUQUET'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Movie World Premiere

Saturday, October 10, (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Stars: Chaley Rose, Nathan Witte, Rebecca Olson and Luisa d'Oliveira

According to Josie Hughes' (Rose) family lore, the wedding bouquet always finds the right person. When single Josie catches her friend Emma's (d'Oliveira) bouquet instead of their not-single friend Athena (Olson), she fears she's ruined Athena's chances of getting engaged. When Josie starts dating an eligible bachelor she met at the reception, she decides the bouquet is at work. What she doesn't know is her long-time friend Alex (Witte) secretly holds a torch for her. As Josie clings to the notion that the bouquet is always right, she's missing real-world signs that her perfect match has been in front of her all along.

'SWEET AUTUMN'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Movie World Premiere

Saturday, October 17, (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Stars: Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker and Henriette Ivanans

Maggie (DeLoach), a successful entrepreneur, returns home for a will reading and discovers she's inherited half of her aunt's famed maple candy business. What she doesn't understand is why Aunt Dee's (Ivanans) maple supplier, Dex (Walker), inherited the other half. Her return also coincides with the town's Sweet Autumn Fest, and through a series of letters Aunt Dee left, Maggie and Dex search for the reason behind her aunt's final wishes. As she and Dex grow closer, Maggie must decide if the life she built is THE ONE she wants.

