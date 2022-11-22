Exclusive: Amanda Seales Appears on YARA SHAHIDI'S DAY OFF

Saddle up and go for a ride with Actress Amanda Seales in a new episode of Yara Shahidi's Day Off!

In the new episode, Amanda opens up about animal advocacy, black futurism, and purpose-driven living. The episode will begin streaming on Wednesday, November 23 at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET.

Watch an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming episode below!

Hosted by actress, scholar, and self-proclaimed music nerd Yara Shahidi, Yara Shahidi's Day Off is a fun adventure-filled day that gives a glimpse into the little-known lives of her celebrity peers. In each episode, from culture to cuisine, hobbies, and talents, Yara actively takes part in a wide variety of experiences curated by her peers that reflect their authentic interests outside of their fame.

They will also sit down for an organic conversation that will reveal the unexpected beyond their celebrity personas not often shared publicly. Yara wants to know "What is THE ONE question that no one ever asks, that you wish they would?" and they'll answer in some of the most hilarious, heartwarming, and down-to-earth moments rarely seen before.

Yara Shahidi's Day Off debuts new episodes every Thursday at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch. There are (8) episodes total. Episodes can be found on facebook.com/Watch, Yara Shahidi's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/yarashahidi and Yara Shahidi's Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/yarashahidi.

Watch the exclusive clip here: