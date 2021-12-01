WICKED Film Looks to Authentically Cast 'Wheelchair Users' for Nessarose

A new casting notice for the Wicked film reveals that it is looking to cast "wheelchair users" to play Nessarose.

The notice from the Telsey Office states that the film is "looking to cast authentically. Actors who are wheelchair users (ambulatory and non-ambulatory) are strongly encouraged to submit for the role."

The casting notice goes on to reveal that the film is seeking an actress "to play female, 18-30, any ethnicity. Elphaba's 'tragically beautiful,' lonely, compassionate younger sister, she was always favored by their father. She has spent most of her life in a wheelchair. She becomes obsessively attached to Boq and ultimately becomes the Wicked Witch of the East. Needs to have an excellent singing voice."

Those interested in submitting can send an unlisted YouTube link to wickedfilmcasting@gmail.com that includes a brief video of you explaining yourself.

As previously announced, the musical adaption of the hit musical will star Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Rehearsals and filming are expected to begin in June/July of 2022 in the U.K.

In the Heights director Jon M. Chu directs the feature which will reunite him with cinematographer Alice Brooks! Chu had previously directed this summer's film adaptation of In the Heights, which also featured Brooks as Cinematographer.

The film adaptation of Wicked is being produced by Marc Platt Productions and will feature a screenplay by musical creators Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda.

Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.