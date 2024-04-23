Video: Bebe Neuwirth Talks Returning to Broadway with CABARET on CBS MORNINGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bebe Neuwirth, who is currently playing the role of Fraulein Schneider in the Broadway revival of Cabaret, visited CBS Mornings on Tuesday.

She discussed her return to Broadway after ten years away, and what she loves about the show and this production in particular.

"It's the first time I've ever done a show in the round. I absolutely love it...it really helps to create the world that you're seeing. It's the world of the Kit Kat Club. It's the world of the boarding house. And when you enter the theatre as the audience, you're immediately somewhere else."

She pointed out the immersive quality of the production, with performers present as the audience enters but before the show has officially begun, saying, "You get to see Cabaret for the first time, in a way."

When asked why the show still resonates today, Neuwirth said it is "the themes of good and evil. The deep and true love that is portrayed and felt. The seeking to be our authentic selves...And also encroaching evil."

Cabaret stars Eddie Redmayne as the 'Emcee', Gayle Rankin as ‘Sally Bowles, two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider,’ Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz,’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and three-time Helen Hayes Award winner Natascia Diaz as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Evening Standard Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.

The new production is currently running at the August Wilson Theatre.