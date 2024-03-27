Videos: Watch Ariana DeBose's Best Award Show Moments Ahead of the Tonys

Ahead of her return as the host of the Tony Awards, watch our favorite award show moments from Ariana DeBose.
Ariana DeBose is back as the host of the Tonys for the third year in a row!
As BroadwayWorld reported, The Oscar-winner and Tony-nominee will be hosting the Lincoln Center-set ceremony on June 16. Nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 30.
Before her star turn as Anita in Stephen Spielberg's West Side Story film adaptation, DeBose was seen on Broadway in hit musicals like Hamilton, Pippin, Summer, Bring It On, and more. She has also been seen on screen in The Prom and Schmigadoon!
Ahead of her return as the host of the Tony Awards, watch our favorite award show moments from Ariana DeBose below!
