Videos: Watch Ariana DeBose's Best Award Show Moments Ahead of the Tonys

Ariana DeBose is back as the host of the Tonys for the third year in a row!

As BroadwayWorld reported, The Oscar-winner and Tony-nominee will be hosting the Lincoln Center-set ceremony on June 16. Nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 30.

Before her star turn as Anita in Stephen Spielberg's West Side Story film adaptation, DeBose was seen on Broadway in hit musicals like Hamilton, Pippin, Summer, Bring It On, and more. She has also been seen on screen in The Prom and Schmigadoon!

Ahead of her return as the host of the Tony Awards, watch our favorite award show moments from Ariana DeBose below!

Watch Ariana DeBose open the BAFTAs here:

Watch Ariana DeBose accept her Oscar for West Side Story here:

Watch DeBose open the 2022 Tony Awards with "This Is Your Round of Applause" here:

Watch the 2023 Tonys opening number, performed during the WGA strike:

Watch DeBose perform with The Donna Summer Musical on the Tonys here:

Watch Ariana DeBose perform in the Hamilton ensemble at the Tony Awards here: