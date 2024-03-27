Camila Cabello Drops New Single 'I Luv It' From Upcoming Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first listen to Camila Cabello's new single, "I LUV IT."

The track is the lead single off her upcoming fourth studio album.

After frequently teasing the song on social media, Cabello cleared her Instagram account before announcing its release. The technique has been used frequently by artists like Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa as they gear up to release new music.

The GRAMMY-nominee's new album is rumored to be titled "CXOXO." The title speculation came after Cabello sent postcards to her fans, signing her name as such. A release date for the LP is being kept under wraps.

Cabello starred as the title role in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which was released in September. In 2022, she released her third studio album "Familia." The record was Cabello's followup to "Romance" and her self-titled debut album. Cabello was previously part of the popular girl group "Fifth Harmony".