Cynthia Erivo Talks Preparing for WICKED Film with Ariana Grande on SAG Awards Red Carpet

On the red carpet for the SAG Awards, Cynthia Erivo opened up about preparing to work alongside Ariana Grande in the upcoming film adaption of Wicked. It was previously announced that Erivo would take on the role of Elphaba in the new film with Grande playing Glinda. In the Heights director Jon M. Chu is set to helm the upcoming feature.

"It's about learning the music, learning the story, finding our own sort of way through it," Erivo said to Laverne Cox for E! News on the red carpet. "Ariana and I have been meeting and chatting and talking and building our own relationship. Because we know that it's a sisterhood. We both want to be ready and prepared to be there for one another."

Erivo went on to discuss the first time she met Grande, stating: "It was the most delightful thing ever. We sat for, like three hours on the floor of my house and just chatted and talked about everything."

After confirming to ET that rehearsals are set to begin in July, Erivo went on to tease the new "spin" that Chu will be putting on the hit musical.

"Jon Chu is excited, very, very excited. He's working very hard," Erivo said. "I think it's going to be unlike anything you've ever seen before. I think we're going to enjoy the magic of it. We're going to try and put our own spin on what we know already and show you a story about two women that are sisters."

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Erivo is also a two-time Academy Award nominee for her leading performance and original song for the film Harriet.

The film adaptation of Wicked is being produced by Marc Platt Productions and will feature a screenplay by musical creators Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda.

Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski