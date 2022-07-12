Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ariana Grande Arrives in England to Film WICKED Movie

The Wicked movie is set to be filmed at Sky Studios in Elstree, England.

Jul. 12, 2022  

Ariana Grande has shared new photos to her Instagram story that tease her arrival in England to begin production on the Wicked film.

Grande shared two new photos to her Instagram story, one of an open field with hot air balloons flying above it, along with a photo of a framed picture of the Scarecrow from the original Wizard of Oz film, captioned "!!!!," signalling that she has arrived to film the highly-anticipated screen adaption of Wicked.

The film is slated to begin rehearsals this month and is set to shoot at Sky Studios in Elstree, England. The feature will be among the first projects to go into production at the new studios.

The Wicked film will be released in two parts, the first being released during the 2024 holiday season and the next part being released the year after. Composer Stephen Schwartz recently teased that he had been working on new music for the films.

Grande is slated to play Glinda in the new film adaption of the blockbuster Broadway musical. Cynthia Erivo will star as Elphaba, with Jon M. Chu attached as director. Additional casting for the film has not yet been announced. More information on the upcoming Wicked film can be found here.

Photos: Instagram/@arianagrande

