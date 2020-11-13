Ensemble Cast Rounds Out THE GUILTY Starring Jake Gyllenhaal

See who will star below!

An ensemble cast has rounded out "The Guilty," starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

The cast includes Peter Sarsgaard (The Looming Tower, The Batman), Riley Keough (The Devil All The Time, Earthquake Bird), Byron Bowers (Concrete Cowboys, Honey Boy), Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite is My Name, The United States vs Billie Hoilday), David Castañeda (The Umbrella Academy, Sicario: Day of the Soldado), Christina Vidal (7 Days to Vegas), Paul Dano (The Batman, Wildlife-Writer/Director, Love & Mercy), Ethan Hawke (First Reformed, Boyhood), Adrian Martinez (Stumptown, I Feel Pretty), Bill Burr (F Is for Family, The King of Staten Island), Beau Knapp (The Good Lord Bird, The Nice Guys, Southpaw), and Edi Patterson (Knives Out, Righteous Gemstone), who join the previously announced Jake Gyllenhaal.

Antoine Fuqua (Southpaw, The Magnificent Seven) directs the film.

Nic Pizzolatto (True Detective) penned the script, based on the Gustav Moller-directed Danish drama "Den Skyldige," which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Jake Gylenhaal and Riva Marker produce for Nine Stories; Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick for Fuqua Films; Scott Greenberg; Bold Film's Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, David Litvak and Svetlana Metkina; and Amet Entertainment's David Haring.

The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Bayler (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger - but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.

