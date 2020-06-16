Emmy Winner John Brenkus Launches Online Fitness Show MORNING GLORY LIVE

Six time Emmy winner John Brenkus ("Sport Science") has teamed up with elite Hollywood Physique Expert Eric the Trainer ("Celebrity Sweat") to create a new virtual fitness show, "Morning Glory Live," which will marry the world of entertainment and fitness.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, Eric felt the need to give back to his community and keep the masses fit and healthy. He used Zoom to bring the public his popular Sleek Ninja and Lord of the Jungle workouts from his living room. As the months went on, Eric took his love for music and the arts and enlisted his celebrity friends and clients to "guest star" during the workouts to keep folks engaged and motivated. There were musical performances from folks like Michael Kroeger of Nickelback, Phil Collen of Def Leppard, John Oates of Hall & Oates, Graham Russell of Air Supply, Echosmith and more. Celebrity guests included James Maslow, Logan Henderson and Carlos PenaVega of Big Time Rush, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Dohring, Vincent Rodriguez III, Matt Lanter, James Barbour, Carrot Top, Alexa PenaVega, AJ Buckley, Martin Kove - to name a few! Eric also incorporated fun themes like Broadway, Yacht Rock, Disco, Cooking Challenges, and a May 4th Star Wars workout.

This marriage of entertainment and fitness was the impetus to create the new "Morning Glory Live." "Morning Glory Live" will be broadcast weekdays at 10am PT on Zoom and will feature live musical performances, celebrities, puppets, and the best workout in Hollywood from a fitness professional with nearly 30 years of experience sculpting the hottest bodies on screen.

"We are on a mission to bring the highest levels of fitness entertainment to the world," says Eric. "The workout is legit, created to transform your body into an extraordinary version of yourself, but the show is designed to motivate and inspire people to make their lives fantastic."

To take the show to the next level, Eric teamed up with industry vet John Brenkus (creator of "Sport Science") to launch the newly christened "Morning Glory Live." "This no longer resembles a Zoom call, thanks to John and his production team," notes Eric, "It looks like a television show."

More information can be found at: www.morningglorylive.com

