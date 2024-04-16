Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson to Lead Apple TV+ Thriller DOWN CEMETERY ROAD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Apple TV+ has announced new thriller “Down Cemetery Road,” starring and executive produced by Aca demy Award, BA FTA, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” “Sense and Sensibility") who plays struggling Oxford private eye Zoë Boehm, alongside Golden Globe and two-time Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson (“Luther, ” “The Affair,” “His Dark Materials") as Sarah Tucker, who becomes obsessed with the whereabouts of a child she believes to have gone missing. Morwenna Banks (“Funny Woman,” “Miss You Already,” “Slow Horses") serves as lead writer and executive producer.

"'Down Cemetery Road' has all the hallmarks of Mick Herron’s funny and acerbic writing, and I'm delighted we will be bringing it to life for Apple TV+ with such a stellar cast," said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+. "Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson will make it an unmissable companion piece for 'Slow Horses' on our service.”

When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Tucker becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm . Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals that people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.

The series is executive produced by Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, alongside executive producers Morwenna Banks, Emma Thompson and “Down Cemetery Road” author Mick Herron. Natalie Bailey (“Audrey,” “Bay of Fires,” “Run") serves as lead director for the series.

“Down Cemetery Road” joins the recently renewed, multi-BAFTA Award-nominated espionage drama “Slow Horses,” starring Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman, on which Banks also wrote, based on Mick Herron’s celebrated “Slough House” book series, on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 482 wins and 2,142 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Photo Credit: Nick Haddow and Pip