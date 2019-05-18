Elizabeth Olsen Discusses Audition For Daenerys Targaryen on GAME OF THRONES

Elizabeth Olsen recently talked with Vulture about an audition she had in the past, and this one may surprise you. She auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones!

"When I first started working, I just auditioned for everything," she said.

On her audition for role on the iconic HBO series, she said, "It was the most awkward audition I'd ever had."

She recalls her audition monologue, one from the end of the first season.

"[The monologue was from] after she just burned. And she's making this speech to thousands of people about how she's their queen," Olsen said. "They didn't know if they wanted a British accent or not. So, you did it in both. It was terrible."

Olsen is best known for her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, with her first appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) in the end credit scene, then a lead in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Other film credits include Martha Marcy May Marlene, for which she was nominated for the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Actress and Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead, among other awards, Silent House (2011), Liberal Arts (2012), Oldboy (2013), Godzilla(2014), I Saw the Light (2015), Ingrid Goes West (2017) and Wind River (2017).





