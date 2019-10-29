Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae and Mindy Kaling Set New Comedies at HBO Max

Announced today on the stage at the HBO Max WarnerMedia Day are three new projects in the works at the forthcoming streamer: DC Super Hero High from Elizabeth Banks, Rap Sh*t (working title) from Issa Rae and College Girls (working title) from Mindy Kaling.



"Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae and Mindy Kaling are three of the most gifted women in our industry, and are now bringing their impressive, original projects to HBO Max," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.



"These three incredible talents embody the distinct and diverse voices that will give flight to the quality HBO Max brand promise across all audiences" added Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president TBS, TNT, and truTV.



DC Super Hero High is a half-hour comedy series executive produced by Elizabeth Banks (Charlie's Angels, Pitch Perfect, Shrill), which follows a group of students experiencing the fun and drama of adolescence at a boarding school for gifted kids. These teens are just trying to navigate the pressures of high school, but none of them realize that someday they will become legendary DC Super Heroes. DC Super Hero High is produced by Brownstone Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television, based on the characters from DC. Brownstone's Banks and Max Handelman (Shrill, Pitch Perfect) are executive producers, along with writer Scott Weinger (Fuller House), John D. Beck (Disjointed, Fuller House) and Ron Hart (Disjointed, According to Jim). Brownstone's Dannah Shinder (Shrill) will serve as co-executive producer.



Rap Sh*t (working title) from Issa Rae (Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show) is a half-hour comedy series that follows a female rap group from outside of Miami trying to make it in the music industry. The series will be executive produced by Rae and Montrel McKay for Issa Rae Productions, as well as Jonathan Berry (Insecure) and Dave Becky (Master of None, Russian Dolls) for 3 Arts Entertainment, with Rae also writing the pilot.



College Girls (working title), the latest series from Mindy Kaling (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Late Night, The Mindy Project, The Office), is a 13-episode half-hour, single-camera comedy following three 18-year-old freshman roommates at Evermore College in Vermont. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these sexually active college girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating. The straight to series order stems from Kaling's exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group announced earlier this year to develop, write, and produce new television projects. The series will be produced by Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Kaling and 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein serving as executive producers. Kaling will also serve as writer and showrunner on the series.





Related Articles View More TV Stories