Eliza Skinner Debut Album 'Regarding My Lovers' Out Today

Comedian ELIZA SKINNER today releases her debut comedy album 'REGARDING MY LOVERS' on ASPECIALTHING RECORDS. Eliza flexes her comedy and music muscles on this, her debut full length, which features a full stand-up set recorded live in front an audience plus 5 original, recorded songs. Some of the good stuff Eliza gets into includes dating, magicians, dog people and cat ladies and more in her stand-up set, while songs include the clever and catchy "LA Comic," "Birthday Witches" and "Concessions."

Eliza Skinner is an LA based comedian who TimeOut LA & NY named "One To Watch." As a comic she has performed all over the world including the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and on Broadway in Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Freestyle Love Supreme."

She is THE HEAD writer of "Earth To Ned" on Disney+, and was THE HEAD writer for "Drop The Mic" on TBS. Eliza also was a staff writer and performer on CBS's "The Late, Late Show with James Corden," truTV's "Adam Ruins Everything" and Chris Rock's "Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell." She wrote and appeared in many award-winning Funny or Die videos including "Mary Poppins Quits" and "Modern Office with Christina Hendricks." Plus RuPaul once called her "She-larious!".

Watch Eliza on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" here:

