Edward Berger To Direct And Executive Produce Limited Series YOUR HONOR

After his compelling work on the acclaimed Showtime limited series PATRICK MELROSE, Emmy nominated writer/director Edward Berger returns to the network to direct the first three episodes and executive produce the new limited series YOUR HONOR. The 10-episode series starring Oscar nominee and Emmy, Golden Globe®, Screen Actors Guild® and Tony® Award winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), is a legal thriller that rips through all strata of New Orleans society. Cranston will star as a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. YOUR HONOR is executive produced by Emmy nominees Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Evil). BAFTA winner Peter Moffat - whose Criminal Justice was the basis for The Night Of - serves as showrunner and executive producer and has written multiple episodes, including the first episode. YOUR HONOR will go into production this fall in New Orleans.

The German-born Berger earned award recognition, including a Best Directing Emmy nomination, BAFTA Best Mini-Series win and acclaim for directing all five episodes of the Showtime limited series PATRICK MELROSE, starring Benedict Cumberbatch in his Emmy nominated and BAFTA Award winning role. Berger's eight-part television series Deutschland '83 premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival and earned rave reviews during its run on Sundance TV, MAKING IT the first-ever German series to be released in the U.S. The series won the International Emmy and the Peabody Award. He directed the pilot and several episodes of the series THE TERROR and also earned award recognition for his work on the feature film Jack, which earned the German Academy Award Best Picture and also won Best Picture and Best Director at the German Director's Guild Awards. His additional film credits include Gomez and A Good Summer, for which he earned the prestigious German Grimme Award. He is set to direct Cumberbatch in the upcoming mystery thriller Rio, also starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Michelle Williams.

YOUR HONOR, produced by CBS Television Studios in association with King Size Productions, is being adapted from the Israeli series Kvodo, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, produced by Ram Landes and airing on the country's Yes TV. Liz Glotzer (Evil, The Good Fight, Castle Rock, The Shawshank Redemption), Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg (Hostages, Betrayal) of Scripted World and James Degus of Moonshot Entertainment will also serve as executive producers.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of CBS Corporation, owns and operates the premium television networks SHOWTIME®, THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®





