Eddie Murphy Plans to Return to Stand-Up Comedy

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Eddie Murphy has teased the possibility of the his return to stand-up comedy on Netflix's podcast Present Company.

"Next year, I'm going to tour, do some stand-up," he said, before joking that it will be "back to the couch" after that - referencing his few film roles over the past few years.

Murphy will host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE this season, returning after three decades. The comedian and actor is known for "saving" the sketch comedy show at its low point in the 1980s.

The podcast also asked if Murphy is nervous about going back on tour, to which he said said, "No ... when I think about doing stand-up, this is the perfect analogy: When you go to the pool and the water is cold, freezing, and you go, 'Ah, the water's fing cold' before you jump in, that's how I feel with stand-up. It's that feeling of ooh, it's going to be freezing when you first jump in. That's not nervous or scared; that's just I know the water is cold."

Murphy was nominated for an Oscar for his role in "Dreamgirls."

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.





