Ed Asner & Tovah Feldshuh Star In THE SOAP MYTH On ALL ARTS

ALL ARTS honors International Holocaust Remembrance Day with a new episode of House Seats featuring Ed Asner and Tovah Feldshuh in a concert reading of Jeff Cohen's The Soap Myth, presented by Burke Cohen Entertainment, Center for Jewish History and YIVO Institute for Jewish Research.

Award-winning actors Ed Asner and Tovah Feldshuh star alongside Ned Eisenberg and Liba Vaynberg in a concert reading of The Soap Myth, a powerful play about survival, memory, and truth. Set more than fifty years after WWII, a young Jewish reporter grapples with different versions of the same story - did the Nazis make soap from the corpses of murdered Jews? The Soap Myth dramatizes the painful confrontation between survivors, scholars, and Holocaust deniers, and questions who has the right to write history.

Premieres Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. on the ALL ARTS broadcast channel, streaming app and allarts.org

House Seats brings you front row center to the best in live theater performance. With performances, exclusive back-stage access and in-depth artist interviews, House Seats is your ticket to the very best of all things theater. Episodes include a star-studded performance of "Antigone in Ferguson," a powerful Fusion of Sophocles' tragedy, live music and community discussion; and "Prinze," a one-man show about the life of the late actor and comedian Freddie Prinze.





