EPIX Renews GODFATHER OF HARLEM for Second Season

Premium cable network EPIX® announced today that Godfather of Harlem, its Forest Whitaker led, critically-acclaimed drama from ABC Signature Studios, which is a part of Disney Television Studios, will return for season two. The 10-episode sophomore season, created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein (Narcos) will commence production in New York later this year.

Godfather of Harlem tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from Eleven years in prison to find THE NEIGHBORHOOD he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X - catching Malcolm's political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart. GODFATHER OF HARLEM is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.

"Godfather of Harlem season one was a remarkable success, tripling previous viewership numbers for the network and earning acclaim from both critics and viewers alike," said Michael Wright, President, EPIX. "We couldn't wait to reunite with Chris, Paul, Forest and the team at ABC Signature to continue telling this compelling and extremely relevant story."

In addition to Oscar winner Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland) as star and executive producer, season one cast members included Vincent D'Onofrio (Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Daredevil), Ilfenesh Hadera (She's Gotta Have It, Baywatch), Nigél Thatch (Selma, American Dreams), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandelorian), Lucy Fry (Bright, Vampire Academy), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (It Comes at Night, Mudbound), Rafi Gavron (A Star is Born), and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy.

Produced by ABC Signature Studios, the series is co-created and executive produced by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein (Narcos). Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi, along with James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Joe Chappelle, serve as executive producers. Swizz Beatz serves as executive music producer. Chris Brancato serves as showrunner.





