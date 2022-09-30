Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ECHO 3 to Debut on Apple TV+ in November

ECHO 3 to Debut on Apple TV+ in November

The series will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, November 23.

Sep. 30, 2022  

Apple TODAY announced the premiere date and unveiled a first-look at "Echo 3," the 10-episode action-thriller created by Academy Award-winner Mark Boal ("The Hurt Locker," "Zero Dark Thirty"), and starring Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman alongside Jessica Ann Collins.

Filmed in Colombia with English and Spanish dialogue, the Apple Original series produced by Keshet Studios will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, November 23, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through January 13, 2023.

"Echo 3" is an action-packed thriller set in South America that follows Amber Chesborough (Collins), a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband, Prince (Huisman) - two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts - struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

"Echo 3" also stars Martina Gusman as "Violetta," a prominent political columnist. The series features James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba and special guest star, Bradley Whitford. "Echo 3" is also based on the award-winning series "When Heroes Fly," created by Omri Givon, and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund.

"I'm honored to collaborate with the team at AppleTV+ who gave me the opportunity to make the series I wanted to make - one that feels big and purposeful and refuses to stay in any lane," says Boal. "This is a black-ops thriller and tale of international intrigue, set in Colombia, a country I had known only from afar and immediately fell in love with."

"Echo 3" is produced for Apple TV+ by Keshet Studios, the US production arm of Keshet International. The series is showrun by Boal, who also serves as a director and executive producer alongside Keshet Studios' Peter Traugott, Jason Horwitch, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Mark Sourian, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, and Karni Ziv. Pablo Trapero directed four episodes including the pilot and serves as an executive producer.

"Echo 3" joins a growing offering of sweeping Apple Originals from award-winning global storytellers, including the soon-to-premiere "Shantaram," starring Charlie Hunnam and based on Gregory David Robert's best-selling novel; recently renewed global hit "Pachinko," based on the acclaimed novel of the same name; international espionage thriller "Slow Horses," starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman; bilingual thriller series "Now and Then," streaming now on Apple TV+; the second season of hit Spanish and English-language comedy series "Acapulco," starring and executive produced by SAG-Award winner Eugenio Derbez; "Suspicion," a high-paced thriller based on the award-winning series "False Flag"; and more.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 276 wins and 1,153 award nominations and counting, including this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

