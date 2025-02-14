EAST OF WALL, Starring Jennifer Ehle, Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sony Pictures Classics has announced that they have acquired all rights worldwide to EAST OF WALL following its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival where it won the Audience Award in the NEXT category. Written and directed by Kate Beecroft, EAST OF WALL is about female resilience in a marginalized, neglected corner of the American West.

EAST OF WALL, starring Tabatha Zimiga and Porshia Zimiga playing themselves, as well as International Emmy Award® nominee Scoot McNairy (A COMPLETE UNKNOWN, ARGO) and two-time Tony Award® winner Jennifer Ehle (SHE SAID, DEAD RINGERS), is a Station Road & Stetson’s Kingdom Production in association with Picture Movers, Stadium, Working Barn Productions, Low Road Films and Tan Bark Pictures. The film is executive produced by Scott Frank, Al Engemann, Naia Cucukov, Peter Richards, Randy Wooten, Caitlin Gold, Ryan Hawkins, John Martin and Staci Hartman and is produced by Lila Yacoub, Kate Beecroft, Melanie Ramsayer, and Shannon Moss.

After the death of her husband, Tabatha – a young, tattooed, rebellious horse trainer – wrestles with financial insecurity, unresolved grief and broken familial bonds, all while providing refuge for a group of wayward teenagers on her broken-down ranch in the Badlands of South Dakota. Inspired by the real lives of Tabatha and Porshia Zimiga, and with a cast of predominantly non-professional actors playing themselves, EAST OF WALL is an authentic portrayal of the modern American West, told by the women and girls who live it.

“I am incredibly grateful to have our film championed by, and to be partnered with, Sony Pictures Classics,” said Kate Beecroft. “This project is deeply personal to everyone involved, and I’m so proud of the bravery my cast showed in sharing their voices—voices that are too often overlooked or pushed aside. I can’t wait for audiences to experience their lives on the big screen."

“EAST OF WALL is that rare debut film that radiates authenticity as it captures wholly original characters in magnificent landscapes executed with a most inventive eye. We are so excited for audiences young and older to discover this contemporary western made for the big screen,” added Sony Pictures Classics.

UTA Independent Film Group helped structure the financing for the film and negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers with Sony Pictures Classics.

Photo Courtesy of Stetson’s Kingdom LLC

Comments