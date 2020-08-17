EARTH TO NED From The Jim Henson Company Comes To Disney+ September 4

From The Jim Henson Company comes a brand new talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius.

On Friday, September 4, Disney+ will debut 10 episodes of its first original talk show "Earth to Ned," produced by The Jim Henson Company and Marwar Junction Productions. The fresh take on the late-night format stars larger-than-life extraterrestrial creatures Ned and Cornelius as they interview some of the biggest stars in our galaxy.

From The Jim Henson Company comes a brand new talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth's greatest resource, celebrities. With the help of the ship's artificial intelligence, BETI, and the destructive CLODs (Cloned Living Organisms of Destruction), Ned must keep his show a secret from his home planet or suffer the wrath of his father, the Admiral of the Galactic Fleet.

Each episode focuses on a topic or theme that is both equally unique to earthlings and fascinating to Ned, including comedy, sports, social media, and fashion. Ned beams in celebrity guests from across the known universe to put on the ultimate chat show, and the more he learns about our human culture, the more obsessed he becomes.

Celebrity guests this season include Joshua Bassett ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"), Rachel Bilson ("The O.C."), Michael Ian Black ("Wet Hot American Summer"), Rachel Bloom ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), Gina Carano ("The Mandalorian"), RuPaul ("RuPaul's Drag Race"), Taye Diggs ("Rent"), Lil Rel Howery ("Get Out"), Bindi and Robert Irwin (Crikey! It's the Irwins"), Gillian Jacobs ("Love"), NENE LEAKES ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta"), Thomas Lennon ("Reno 911!"), Joel McHale ("Community"), Andy Richter ("Conan"), Olivia Rodrigo ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"), Eli Roth ("Hostel"), Kristen Schaal ("Gravity Falls"), Paul Scheer ("The League"), Jenny Slate ("Zootopia"), Raven Symoné ("Raven's Home"), Reggie Watts ("The Late Late Show with James Corden"), and Billy Dee Williams ("Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back").

"Earth to Ned" is produced by The Jim Henson Company and Marwar Junction Productions. The series is executive produced by Brian Henson and Vince Raisa from The Jim Henson Company and Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley from Marwar Junction Productions.

Ned, Cornelius, their Artificial Intelligence BETI, and army of CLODs are brought to life by Jim Henson's Creature Shop, the team behind some of Hollywood's most iconic characters.

