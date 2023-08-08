Due to High Demand, Select North America Cinemas Extend Screening of THE HIDING PLACE

Due to high demand in NORTH AMERICA following its initial theatrical run, The Hiding Place will continue its run in select cinemas beginning Aug. 9 and likely through the beginning of next week.

The film from Rabbit Room Theatre, Matt Logan Productions and MA2LA in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing debuted on Aug. 3, 2023, in the top 10 with a very strong Per Screen Average. Encore showings on Aug. 5 also performed well amidst a busy box office weekend.

"We believe the Ten Boom's story is one that deserves to be told for a new generation and are thrilled to see audiences respond favorably to it," said A. S. Peterson, The Hiding Place Playwright and Artistic Director of Rabbit Room Theatre. "We hope filmgoers won't miss the opportunity to be encouraged by this true story of a family who put aside their own comfort and safety to courageously do what was right in the face of unthinkable evil."

The Hiding Place is a beautifully filmed stage-play adaptation of the heroic true story of Corrie Ten Boom and her family, who risked everything to hide Jewish refugees by the hundreds during World War II before being discovered and ultimately facing the consequences. The story was told in Ten Boom's internationally bestselling memoir, which has sold millions of copies worldwide and has regularly appeared on the ECPA's Christian bestsellers list over the past 50 years.

Adapted for the stage by Peterson and directed for the stage by Matt Logan, The Hiding Place was filmed live for cinema audiences at the Soli Deo Center in Nashville, Tennessee during a four-week run to sold-out audiences in 2022. The film is directed by Laura Matula.

The film stars Nashville stage actress Nan Arnold Gurley (A Streetcar Named Desire, Gypsy, Hello Dolly!) as Corrie Ten Boom; Broadway, film and television veteran Conrad John Schuck (M.A.S.H., Annie, Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Casper Ten Boom; and actress and singer Carrie Tillis (Keep on the Sunny Side, The Tammy Wynette Story) as Betsie Ten Boom.

Audiences and critics have praised the film for its story of faith, hope, love and forgiveness. "While The Hiding Place undeniably looks and feels like the stage adaptation that it is, this is a riveting adaptation beautifully brought to life by the iconic Nan Gurley as Corrie Ten Boom," writes Richard Propes of TheIndependentCritic.com.

The film is produced by Logan, Peterson and Erik Lokkesmoe, and executive produced by Will and Kay Cook.

"We are thrilled our cinema partners are holding this over and giving moviegoers a chance to see this new theatrical production of the best selling memoir, The Hiding Place," said Kymberli Frueh, SVP for Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. "The response has been overwhelmingly positive and we are grateful that more fans will get to see this very important and inspirational work."

Additional screenings of The Hiding Place will show in select North American theaters Aug. 9 before a one-day theatrical run in various international territories on Aug. 16. Tickets are available now at thehidingplacefilm.com.

For more information, visit thehidingplacefilm.com.

