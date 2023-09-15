Dora The Explorer Animated Short DORA AND THE FANTASTICAL CREATURES Out September 29

See Dora in an all-new CG-animated preschool series set to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in spring 2024.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 3 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
All of the Callouts in THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Photo 4 All of the Callouts in THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Dora The Explorer Animated Short DORA AND THE FANTASTICAL CREATURES Out September 29

Dora The Explorer Animated Short DORA AND THE FANTASTICAL CREATURES Out September 29

Nickelodeon's beloved Latina heroine Dora is making her big screen debut with the launch of the all-new animated short film, Dora and the Fantastical Creatures, exclusively in theatres beginning Friday, Sept. 29. 

Movie fans of all ages around the world seeing PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (from Spin Master Entertainment, Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures), will experience the original theatrical short that heralds her return in Dora, an all-new CG-animated preschool series set to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in spring 2024 in the U.S. Internationally, Dorawill stream day-and-date on Paramount+ and air on Nickelodeon channels in all markets where available.

In Dora and the Fantastical Creatures, Dora (Diana Zermeño) and Boots (Asher Spence) embark on an incredible adventure to the land of alebrijes, the most magical and colorful creatures in the rainforest. There, they must band together against Swiper (Marc Weiner) to save the beloved alebrijes and their Copal Tree Celebration. The short film also features: Anairis Quiñones as Luna Arcoiris; Danny Burstein as Sol; and Kate del Castillo as Ale. Following the debut of Dora and the Fantastical Creatures, additional Dora content will also be available across Nickelodeon platforms, Paramount+ and Noggin.    

    

Dora and the Fantastical Creatures is produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, Calif. William Mata is directing from a screenplay by Alejandro Bien-Willner and a story by Bien-Willner and Sean Gill. Production is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Executive Vice President, Global Animated Series, Nickelodeon. Miriam Ritchie and Marielle Kaar serve as Nickelodeon's Executives in Charge of Production for the short. Dora the Explorer is created by Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh Valdes and Eric Weiner.

    

Joining the cast of Dora and the Fantastical Creatures in the new Dora series are additional voice actors, including: Anairis Quiñones as Map and The Fiesta Trio's armadillo; Maria Canals-Barrera as Abuela; Danny Burstein as Grumpy Old Troll, and The Fiesta Trio's frog and marmoset; Katarina Sky as Backpack; Donovan Monzon-Sanders as Tico; Tandi Fomukong as Isa; Quintún Muñoz as Benny; and Chris Gifford as Big Red Chicken.    

    

About Paramount+    

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and a Mountain of Entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, the service's cornerstone plan, is also home to SHOWTIME content including scripted hits, critically acclaimed nonfiction projects, SHOWTIME SPORTS (including industry-leading SHOWTIME Boxing) and films. This premium plan includes unmatched events and sports programming through the local live CBS stream, including golf to basketball and more, plus streaming access to CBS News Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis.    

  

For more information about Paramount+, please visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
YELLOWJACKETS Season Two Soundtrack Out Today Photo
YELLOWJACKETS Season Two Soundtrack Out Today

The 3 new tracks; Alanis Morissette’s “No Return” (Extended Version) and the Alternative Version, “No Return (Lottie’s Dream Sequence)” along with “Sit Right Down” performed by John Cameron Mitchell with Elijah Wood, Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker, will be available in Dolby Atmos HD.

2
Taye Diggs Portrays Lance Herndon in New BET+ Film LOVE AND MURDER Photo
Taye Diggs Portrays Lance Herndon in New BET+ Film LOVE AND MURDER

LOVE & MURDER: ATLANTA PLAYBOY is based on the book 'Redbone: Money, Malice and Murder in Atlanta,' by Ron Stodghill. Taye Diggs stars alongside Keesha Sharp, Ciera Payton, Apryl Jones, Ernestine Johnson, Nicole Lyn, Robert Brown, Tye White, Anton Peeples, Yung Joc, Karlie Redd, and Yandy Smith.

3
Video: Showtime Debuts HEIST 88 Trailer Starring Courtney B. Vance Photo
Video: Showtime Debuts HEIST 88 Trailer Starring Courtney B. Vance

It reunites Vance with Keesha Sharp, who was in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and Bentley Green, who starred alongside Vance in the drama series 61st Street. HEIST 88 also stars Keith David (The Nice Things), Xavier Clyde (City on Fire), Nican Robinson (Beef) and Precious Way (Days of our Lives). Watch the video!

4
Photos: Stars Attend Premiere of Songs From RIDING SHOTGUN Film Photo
Photos: Stars Attend Premiere of Songs From RIDING SHOTGUN Film

Those who sang along and applauded wildly included Carolee Carmello, Ryan Eggold, Annie Golden, Stephen Lang, Marjorie Lipari, Ingrid Michaelson, Janet Montgomery, Grant Shaud, Dale Soules, Michael Tucker & Jill Eikenberry, Carmel Dean, Murphy Cross, Paul Kreppel. Check out the photos now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer Video
Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer
Watch TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Trailer With New *NSYNC Song Video
Watch TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Trailer With New *NSYNC Song
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
ALADDIN