Donald Sutherland, Tyler Posey Will Lead ALONE

Deadline reports that actors Donald Sutherland and Tyler Posey will lead "Alone," a new thriller from director Johnny Martin. Matt Naylor penned the script.

The pic follows Aidan (Posey), who barricades himself inside his apartment when his complex is overrun by infected screamers. With the world falling into chaos, Aidan discovers a young girl (Summer) across his courtyard who is also trapped inside her house and now must find a way out for both of them.

Over the course of the movie, the distance between Spiro and Posey turns into a tantalizing love story between these two characters stuck all alone.

Posey is best known for starring on "Teen Wolf." Sutherland starred as President Snow in "The Hunger Games" franchise. He has starred on Broadway in "Lolita" and "Buck White."

