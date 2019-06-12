Don Cheadle Joins New Sci-Fi Drama DON'T LOOK DEEPER

According to Variety, Don Cheadle is set to star in DON'T LOOK DEEPER. The series is a new Science fiction drama also starring Emily Mortimer and Helena Howard. Catherine Hardwicke is set to direct and Jeffrey Lieber will showrun, write and executive produce.

The series will be on Quibi. Variety explains that "Quibi (short for "quick bites") was first unveiled by Katzenberg and Meg Whitman back in August, 2018. The company has already raised $1 billion from investors, and currently has projects in the works from top creators like Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, and Sam Raimi, as well as a horror series from Steven Spielberg which can only be viewed in the dark. Each series on the platform is expected to be two to four hours in length, with each one divided into segments that will be no longer than 10 minutes each. The service is slated to launch on April 6, 2020."

Variety shares that "DON'T LOOK DEEPER is set in Merced, Ca. fifteen minutes into the future, and centers on a high school senior who can't seem to shake the feeling that something about her just isn't right. She's not human, not one of us. This revelation sets in motion a series of events that suddenly puts her entire life in jeopardy."

Cheadle is an Academy Award-nominated actor, known for his work in THE AVENGERS, BLACK MONDAY and HOTEL RWANDA.

Read more about the news from Variety here!





