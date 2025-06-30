Dominic West, Alexander Dreymon, & More Join Music Biopic WIND OF CHANGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dominic West (The Crown), Alexander Dreymon (The Last Kingdom), Ludwig Trepte (Generation War), Ed Speleers (You), David Kross (The Reader) and Luke Brandon Field (Interview with the Vampire, Jojo Rabbit) have been cast in lead roles in the highly anticipated feature film, Wind of Change, which recently started production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in London.

Directed by Alex Ranarivelo and produced by ESX Entertainment for FOX Entertainment Studios in association with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Wind of Change is a music biopic chronicling the incredible journey of the legendary rock group the Scorpions, with the longest-running and most successful line-up of the band including guitarist Rudolf Schenker (Dreymon), Klaus Meine (Trepte), Matthias Jab (Speleers) and drummer Herman Rarebell (Field).

The movie tells the story of a band united by their passion for music, who sought to inspire change in the world through their powerful sound and meaningful lyrics. At the heart of the film is their iconic anthem "Wind of Change," which became the soundtrack to the end of the Cold War, symbolizing hope, peace and unity. Through their music, with hits ranging from “Rock You Like a Hurricane” to “Still Loving You,” the Scorpions helped bridge THE DIVIDE between East and West, leaving an indelible mark on history and proving the transformative power of art. West is set to play Doc McGhee, the Scorpions famous music manager and Kross will star as Andrej, the band’s imprisoned friend on the other side of the Berlin wall.

The Scorpions have built a remarkable legacy as one of the most enduring rock bands of the past fifty years. With 110 million albums sold worldwide, they remain one of Germany’s most successful musical exports. Their breakout hits like “Rock You Like a Hurricane” and “Wind of Change” continue to resonate, the latter surpassing one billion streams across platforms and remaining a cultural touchstone. Even today, their music regularly appears on rock radio and streaming playlists, and they continue to tour globally. Their staying power has earned them a lasting place in rock history.

Wind of Change is produced by ESX Entertainment’s Ali Afshar, Christina Moore and Daniel Aspromonte for FOX Entertainment Studios in association with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The film is written by Mark Andrews and directed by Alex Ranarivelo. FOX Entertainment Global retains worldwide distribution rights excluding U.S. and Global transactional rights, which Warner Bros. Discovery Global Content Sales will manage.

