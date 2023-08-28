Dolby Unveils New Dolby Atmos Innovation Coming to TCL TVs Ahead of IFA 2023

TCL, a world leading TV brand, will be the first to implement Dolby Atmos FlexConnect in its 2024 TV lineup.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 1 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year
THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date Photo 2 THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date
Video: Watch Meryl Streep & Ashley Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song By Sara Photo 3 Video: Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 4 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON

Dolby Unveils New Dolby Atmos Innovation Coming to TCL TVs Ahead of IFA 2023

Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, unveiled its latest innovation in immersive audio – Dolby Atmos FlexConnect. TCL, a world leading TV brand, will be the first to implement Dolby Atmos FlexConnect in its 2024 TV lineup.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is a new feature that seamlessly pairs together a TV’s sound system with accessory wireless speakers to unlock a more extensive and immersive Dolby Atmos sound experience. It then intelligently optimizes the sound for any room layout and speaker setup, transforming any seat into the best seat in the house. TCL will also launch a line of accessory wireless speakers designed to complement its upcoming lineup of TVs with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect.

“Consumers shouldn’t have to move their furniture to experience better audio, but rather audio should adapt to them,” said John Couling, Senior Vice President, Entertainment, Dolby Laboratories. “Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is an entirely new category of experience that offers consumers the freedom and flexibility to choose how they want to arrange their devices while still getting a great immersive Dolby Atmos experience.”

“We are very proud to take a significant step forward on the future of immersive audio with our latest partnership with Dolby. Delivering great experiences for our customers is at the forefront of what we do,” said Frédéric Langin, Chief Commercial Officer, TCL Europe. “With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, users can unlock incredible immersive sound no matter how they arrange their audio devices. We can’t wait to introduce the world to this new tailored sound experience with our upcoming lineup of TVs and accessory wireless speakers.”

Unlock the freedom to place each speaker anywhere you choose
Consumers want the best audio possible out of their sound system, but some rooms are too small or too big to place speakers in their optimal position, while others have a unique layout that limits where devices can be placed, such as the location of power outlets or furniture arrangements. Not all consumers want to trade aesthetic appeal for sound performance. And unless calibrated properly, sound systems will assume the speakers are set in reference locations.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect unlocks the freedom to place one or more wireless speakers anywhere in a room without having to worry about whether they are placed perfectly. The solution is also easily adaptable when more device types are added, which will allow TCL and other manufacturers to innovate with how they bring together different device combinations and form factors to meet the needs of their consumers.

The system then intelligently combines each accessory device with the TV’s speakers to unlock the best sound performance and deliver a Dolby Atmos sound experience tailored to their home. With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, listeners will be drawn deeper into their favorite entertainment, fully immersing them in sound through the simplicity of their TV’s sound system and complementing speakers.

The benefits of Dolby Atmos FlexConnect include:

Elevate an already immersive Dolby Atmos experience: Dolby Atmos takes entertainment to the next level, immersing audiences in astonishing, multi-dimensional sound. With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, consumers can unlock the ability to add accessory wireless speakers to their Dolby Atmos-enabled TV to elevate their system’s audio performance one step further.

Incredible audio with any speaker placement – Gain the flexibility to place speakers anywhere it's convenient and make the best use of room dimensions, power outlet locations, and furniture arrangements as desired without compromising audio quality.

Simple setup – Setup is simple and fast, requiring no additional equipment or cables. Dolby acoustic mapping leverages microphones in the TV to locate each wireless speaker in the room, calibrating the system automatically to ensure optimal audio performance.

Dynamic audio balancing – Audio is intelligently spread from the TV speakers to each wireless speakers, dynamically optimizing the sound signal based on the capabilities and location of all available speakers. This allows the sound image to be adjusted to ensure listeners are always enjoying best-in-class performance.

Dolby and TCL will be showcasing Dolby Atmos FlexConnect at IFA, which will be powered by MediaTek’s Pentonic Smart TV series chipset.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
COCO Will Return to the El Capitan Theatre with a Live Performance Photo
COCO Will Return to the El Capitan Theatre with a Live Performance

Continuing the celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary with engagements of eight classic films, the sixth feature in the celebration is Disney and Pixar’s Coco. Tickets are now on sale. See the Fiesta of Lights featuring music from the movie before each screening. Plus see the Mariachi Divas and Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles Live on Stage!

2
Video: Watch Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal in the FOE Movie Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal in the FOE Movie Trailer

Academy Award nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in Foe, a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world. The film is based on best-selling author Iain Reid’s novel, directed by Garth Davis, and co-written by Davis and Reid. Watch the video trailer now!

3
Franco Noriega to Lead New Episodes of HOT DISH WITH FRANCO on Food Network Photo
Franco Noriega to Lead New Episodes of HOT DISH WITH FRANCO on Food Network

In each of the six-half hour episodes, Franco shares personal stories of his Peruvian and Italian roots as he prepares delicious dishes with his signature flare for flavor. From quick and easy weeknight meals to brunch and classic Latin dishes with a twist, all of Franco’s food is easy, accessible and brings people together.

4
Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer Photo
Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion trailer has been released. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” returned for season 15 with housewives Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross back for more. Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes joined this season as friends. Watch the video!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Sugarhill Ddot Drops Smooth New Single 'Shake It'Sugarhill Ddot Drops Smooth New Single 'Shake It'
Dolly Parton Unveils Rock 'n Roll Pet Collection Under Doggy Parton BrandDolly Parton Unveils Rock 'n Roll Pet Collection Under Doggy Parton Brand
Video: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in Netflix's RUSTIN Movie Teaser TrailerVideo: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in Netflix's RUSTIN Movie Teaser Trailer
Video: Watch Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal in the FOE Movie TrailerVideo: Watch Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal in the FOE Movie Trailer

Videos

Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer Video Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer
Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer Video
Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO Video
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
FUNNY GIRL