NGL Studios will present their latest feature film directed by NGL's own Ben DeJesus. Presented together with PBS/THIRTEEN's American Masters and Latino Public Broadcasting's VOCES- The World's a Stage is the first documentary about Raúl Juliá, the versatile Puerto Rican actor whose work on stage and screen took the world by storm.

American Masters Raúl Juliá: The World's a Stage is a warm and revealing portrait of the charismatic, groundbreaking actor's journey from his native Puerto Rico to the creative hotbed of 1960s New York City, to prominence on Broadway and in Hollywood. Filled with passion, determination and joy, Juliá's brilliant and daring career was tragically cut short by his untimely death 25 years ago.

Told in his own voice through archival interviews and in the words of those who knew him best, the film traces Juliá's personal and professional life while showcasing performances from his collaboration with Joseph Papp's The Public Theater to his successful cinematic career. Interviews with some of the most respected actors who worked alongside Juliá, including Anjelica Huston, Edward James Olmos, Rita Moreno, James Earl Jones, Sonia Braga, Rubén Blades and Esai Morales, illuminate his impact as an artist. "This was a labor of love for me and my team. As a fellow Boricua, I am truly honored to help celebrate Raúl Juliá's legacy with such a special film and share his story with the masses," said Ben DeJesus, Partner and President of NGL Studios.

In addition, actors Jimmy Smits, Andy Garcia, John Leguizamo and others share how they were profoundly influenced by Juliá and carry the torch of his legacy. Juliá's personal side comes to life through never-before-seen family photos and home videos, along with reminiscences from his wife, Merel, his sons, relatives and friends, who share candid insights about his life away from the spotlight. Ever-present throughout Juliá's story is the cultural landscape of the entertainment world and the boundaries he broke. Before diversity and inclusion efforts were part of the national conversation, the big man with the engaging personality and accent was able to amass a varied body of timeless work that helped pave the way for Latinx actors today.

Additional screenings are scheduled in select U.S. cities and Puerto Rico, leading up to the PBS national premiere Friday, September 13, 2019 at 9 p.m. ET (check local listings), pbs.org/americanmasters and the PBS Video App in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

American Masters Raúl Juliá: The World's a Stage is a special presentation of AMERICAN MASTERS and VOCES. The film is a co-production of ITVS, NGL Studios, Diamante Content and LATINO PUBLIC BROADCASTING in association with AMERICAN MASTERS Pictures. Director/Producer: Ben DeJesus. Producer: Jill Krikorian. Executive Producers: Sandie Viquez Pedlow, Donald Thoms, John Leguizamo, David Chitel, Michael Kantor, and Sally Jo Fifer. Michael Kantor is executive producer for American Masters. Sandie Viquez Pedlowis executive producer for VOCES.

"Raúl Juliá's story is one that needed to be told, and NGL Studios was the ideal team to tell it. We pride ourselves on producing content that entertains, empowers, educates and shines a positive light on the Latinx community, and this documentary is one that we're exceptionally proud of," said David Chitel, CEO and Founder of NGL Collective.





