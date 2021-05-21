Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues May 23
The episode will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.
AXIOS on HBO continues SUNDAY, MAY 23 (6:00-6:30 P.M. ET/PT), featuring insightful and news making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of sectors, including politics, tech, media, science and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the series features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping our future.
This episode features the following segments:
- Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) talks with Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan about her recent ousting as Chair of the House Republican Conference, her 2022 primary race and the future of the GOP.
- Raphael Bostic, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, joins Axios markets editor Dion Rabouin for a conversation on the U.S. financial recovery from the pandemic, how to address rising inequalities and combating inflation.
- Gina McCarthy, White House National Climate Advisor, and Axios co-founder Mike Allen sit down to discuss the Biden administration's ambitious climate change goals, protecting the environment and steering America towards electric vehicles.
- Nearing the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder, Axios race and justice reporter Russell Contreras and managing editor for politics Margaret Talev examine the findings from a new Axios/Ipsos poll on the state of race relations in the U.S. and whether people think the events of this past year genuinely sparked change.
AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.