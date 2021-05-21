Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues May 23

AXIOS on HBO continues SUNDAY, MAY 23 (6:00-6:30 P.M. ET/PT), featuring insightful and news making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of sectors, including politics, tech, media, science and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the series features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping our future.



The episode will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



This episode features the following segments:

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) talks with Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan about her recent ousting as Chair of the House Republican Conference, her 2022 primary race and the future of the GOP.

Raphael Bostic, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, joins Axios markets editor Dion Rabouin for a conversation on the U.S. financial recovery from the pandemic, how to address rising inequalities and combating inflation.

Gina McCarthy, White House National Climate Advisor, and Axios co-founder Mike Allen sit down to discuss the Biden administration's ambitious climate change goals, protecting the environment and steering America towards electric vehicles.

Nearing the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's murder, Axios race and justice reporter Russell Contreras and managing editor for politics Margaret Talev examine the findings from a new Axios/Ipsos poll on the state of race relations in the U.S. and whether people think the events of this past year genuinely sparked change.

AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.