Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues February 7

AXIOS on HBO continues with an all new episode SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7 (6:00-6:30 P.M. ET/PT), with new episodes airing subsequent Sundays at the same time, and features insightful and news making interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of sectors, including politics, tech, media, Science and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the program features Axios' signature "Smart Brevity" analysis, exclusive documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping our future.

The episode will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

This episode features the following segments:

Newly sworn-in Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks to Axios co-founder Mike Allen about transportation equity, COVID-19 and how travel will be forever changed.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka sits down with Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan to discuss the Biden administration, the Keystone XL pipeline and the tensions in the labor movement that could threaten its future.

World Bank President David Malpass discusses the bank's work with the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and the importance of international institutions with Axios markets editor Dion Rabouin.

Former Parler CEO John Matze tells Axios business editor Dan Primack about his dismissal from the company, former President Trump and the future of free speech on social media platforms.

AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen & Roy Schwartz; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.