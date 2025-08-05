Disney’s LILO & STITCH to Stream on Disney+ in September

 tracking pixel
Lilo & Stitch, the new live-action remake of the 2002 animated film, will officially arrive on Disney+ on September 3. The movie has crossed $1 billion at the global box office, MAKING IT the first Motion Picture Association (MPA) title of 2025 to reach the milestone. Upon its debut in theaters, it was a hit with moviegoers, earning an "A" from CinemaScore and breaking records as the highest-grossing Memorial Day 4-day weekend opening in U.S. history. A new sequel is currently in development.

A longtime hot franchise for the Disney company, the original film spawned several sequels and a television series, before the live-action remake this year. The story follows the human girl Lilo and the dog-like alien named Stitch, who has been engineered to be a force of destruction. Set in Hawaii, the story features otherworldly creatures and highlights the idea of a found family, referred to as "Ohaha" in Hawaiian. 

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the live-action remake stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. 


