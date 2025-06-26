LILO & STITCH 2 Officially in Development at Disney

The live-action remake broke records as the highest-grossing Memorial Day 4-day weekend opening in U.S. history.
Stitch is returning...again. Walt Disney Studios has confirmed that Lilo & Stitch 2, a continuation of the recent live-action remake, is officially in development. The news was announced on 626 Day, a celebration of the beloved Disney character, with a video of Stitch himself tearing through the historical Burbank studio lot.
The live-action remake of the 2002 animated film was released on May 23, 2025. Upon its debut in theaters, it was a hit with moviegoers, earning an "A" from CinemaScore and breaking records as the highest-grossing Memorial Day 4-day weekend opening in U.S. history. Since that time, it has grossed approximately $923 million worldwide.
A longtime hot franchise for the Disney company, the original film spawned several sequels and a television series, before the live-action remake this year. The story follows the human girl Lilo and the dog-like alien named Stitch, who has been engineered to be a force of destruction. Set in Hawaii, the story features otherworldly creatures and highlights the idea of a found family, referred to as "Ohaha" in Hawaiian.
Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the live-action remake stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha.
