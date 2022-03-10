Disneynature Reveals New Conservation Initiative as Disney+ Debut of POLAR BEAR Approaches

Disney+ debuted a new trailer for Disneynature's all-new feature film "Polar Bear," which streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning April 22, 2022, as part of the streamer's Earth Day celebration. Narrated by two-time Academy Award® nominee Catherine Keener ("Capote," "Being John Malkovich"), "Polar Bear" tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today.

Disneynature also REVEALED that in honor of the film's majestic and extraordinarily resilient stars, Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund will continue their longstanding commitment to caring for wildlife and their habitats by supporting Polar Bears International (PBI) in their efforts to help protect polar bear mothers, cubs and their Arctic home. Among a host of activities, PBI is deploying a new aerial radar detection tool to allow aircraft to identify polar bear dens to help protect these sites for polar bear moms and cubs during this crucial period, giving each new cub the best possible start in life.

The non-profit organization is also working with Arctic communities to reduce potential human-bear conflicts to keep bears and people safe, as well as efforts to inspire action on climate change globally. "Polar Bears International is an exceptional organization doing exceptional work for both the polar bears and the environment in which they live," said Roy Conli, who is a producer of "Polar Bear." "They bring essential awareness to the general populace of what's going on in the Arctic and the realities polar bears face today, and inspire us all to take action to positively change the future for this species. I'm so proud that we're working with their incredible team."

"Disneynature's engaging and beautiful films are known for their ability to tug at the heart and inspire people to care," said Krista Wright, executive director of Polar Bears International. "We're thrilled to be working with such a creative team as they tell the story of a polar bear mom as she navigates a changing Arctic. We're also extremely grateful to Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund for their generous support of our work to protect moms and cubs as well as our other polar bear conservation efforts."

Helmed by Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson, the directing team behind Disneynature's "Penguins," and produced by Fothergill, Wilson and Conli, "Polar Bear," along with "Explorer: The Last Tepui" and "The Biggest Little Farm: The Return" from National Geographic, will debut on Earth Day and take Disney+ viewers on a journey around the world - from the rainforests of Guyana to the farms of California to the icy tundras of the Arctic - to witness and celebrate the diversity and resilience of our planet and the species that inhabit it. Additionally, Disney+ is home to a wide range of movies, series, and specials from Disneynature and National Geographic for nature lovers of all ages. The programming can be found in the Earth Month collection on Disney+.

Watch the trailer for Polar Bear here: