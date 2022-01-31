Disney+ to Stream Korean Drama Series SNOWDROP

Today Disney+ announced that "Snowdrop," the highly anticipated Original drama series from Korea, will premiere on Disney+ on February 9th. A period drama that explores the forbidden love between a young couple trapped in a time of political turmoil, the 16-part series features Jung Hae-In, star of "Tune in for Love" and "While You Were Sleeping," and BLACKPINK's Jisoo."

When a blood-soaked man (Jung Hae-In) bursts into the dormitory of a women's university in Seoul, Korea, Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo) will go against her better judgement and risk being expelled to hide the man from his attackers and tend to his wounds. Unbeknownst to Yeong-ro, the man has a harrowing secret that threatens to put her friends' and family's safety at risk, and the two young lovers will have to work together to overcome the obstacles.

Centered around the forbidden romance of a young couple, "Snowdrop" features Jisoo's debut-starring performance in a Korean drama that will take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster full of excitement, action, and romance. The series follows Yeong-ro as she goes against her family and her country to help the man she loves, while Jung Hae-In puts everything on the line to save the only thing he loves more than his country, Yeong-ro.

"Snowdrop" was written by Yoo Hyun-mi and directed by Jo Hyun-tak, the duo behind the 2018 thriller "Sky Castle."

"Snowdrop is a heart-warming fictional melodrama about a young couple in love, and as the story unfolds, find themselves enduring an unbearable pain that one rarely encounters in a lifetime. I hope global audiences find this heartfelt series also gripping and suspenseful as the two come to face their fate," said Director Jo Hyun-tak.

"Snowdrop" was among the top 5 most watched titles in the majority of APAC markets on Disney+ in its first 5 weeks on the service.