Disney+ Sports Show VIBE CHECK Sets Premiere Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vibe Check – the new female-led sports studio show exclusive to Disney+, produced by ESPN – has announced a premiere date of Monday, June 30. New episodes will drop every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m. ET on Disney+.

The program will spotlight a panel of ESPN’s most prominent female voices – featuring Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Monica Mct, Chiney Ogwumike, Hannah Storm and more. The show will call upon the rotating panel’s expertise, insight, and storytelling to provide a fresh, perspective-driven approach to sports coverage.

Vibe Check will deliver fast-paced coverage of a variety of sports with expert analysis, all-access moments, savvy opinions and a healthy dose of laughter – all while bringing audiences bold perspectives and unbeatable vibes. The show is ESPN’s second exclusive content offering on Disney+, joining SC+, a daily edition of SportsCenter, which debuted March 3.

Comments