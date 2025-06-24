Disney+ Sports Show VIBE CHECK Sets Premiere Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vibe Check â€“Â theÂ new female-led sports studio showÂ exclusive to Disney+, produced by ESPN â€“ has announced a premiere date of Monday, June 30. New episodes will drop every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m. ET on Disney+.Â Â

The programÂ will spotlight a panel of ESPNâ€™s most prominent female voices â€“ featuringÂ Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Monica Mct, Chiney Ogwumike, Hannah StormÂ and more.Â The show will call upon the rotating panelâ€™s expertise, insight, and storytelling to provide a fresh, perspective-driven approach to sports coverage.

Vibe CheckÂ will deliver fast-paced coverage of a variety of sports with expert analysis, all-access moments, savvy opinions and a healthy dose of laughter â€“ all while bringing audiences bold perspectives and unbeatable vibes.Â The show is ESPNâ€™s second exclusive content offering on Disney+,Â joiningÂ SC+,Â a daily edition ofÂ SportsCenter, which debuted March 3.

