 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Disney+ Sports Show VIBE CHECK Sets Premiere Date

New episodes will drop every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m. ET on Disney+.Â Â 

By: Jun. 24, 2025
Disney+ Sports Show VIBE CHECK Sets Premiere Date Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Vibe Check â€“Â theÂ new female-led sports studio showÂ exclusive to Disney+, produced by ESPN â€“ has announced a premiere date of Monday, June 30. New episodes will drop every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m. ET on Disney+.Â Â 

The programÂ will spotlight a panel of ESPNâ€™s most prominent female voices â€“ featuringÂ Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Monica Mct, Chiney Ogwumike, Hannah StormÂ and more.Â The show will call upon the rotating panelâ€™s expertise, insight, and storytelling to provide a fresh, perspective-driven approach to sports coverage.

Vibe CheckÂ will deliver fast-paced coverage of a variety of sports with expert analysis, all-access moments, savvy opinions and a healthy dose of laughter â€“ all while bringing audiences bold perspectives and unbeatable vibes.Â The show is ESPNâ€™s second exclusive content offering on Disney+,Â joiningÂ SC+,Â a daily edition ofÂ SportsCenter, which debuted March 3.

Â 

Â 

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos