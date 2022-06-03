Disney Sets LIGHTYEAR Film Soundtrack Release

An advance listen of the track "Mission Perpetual" from the forthcoming Disney and Pixar film, Lightyear, is available today. Composed and produced by Oscar®-winning composer Michael Giacchino, the digital soundtrack is set for release on June 17, the same day the film opens in U.S. theaters.

Commenting on the track, Giacchino said, "One of my favorite sequences is called 'Mission Perpetual.' It's early on in the film when Buzz is trying to accomplish a mission and keeps failing. It was an exciting challenge for me because there were so many things the music needed to convey: Buzz's frustration with himself and the sadness of being alone in his pursuit, but also his undying ambition and drive to achieve his goal. I went through a similar 'mission' myself to get this cue right, but once I did, it was incredibly rewarding."

The original score for "Lightyear" was recorded over 15 days with an 89-piece orchestra and a 39-member choir. The soundtrack features 31 tracks and will also be available in Dolby Atmos Music, a new technology placing the listener inside the song in a spatial way, revealing every detail of the music with unparalleled clarity and depth.

A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, "Lightyear" follows the legendary Space Ranger after he's marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew.

As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he's joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.

The film features the voices of Chris Evans as accomplished Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne and Peter Sohn as Sox. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules lend their voices to the Junior Zap Patrol's Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison and Darby Steel, respectively, and James Brolin can be heard as the enigmatic Zurg.

The voice cast also includes Mary McDonald-Lewis as onboard computer I.V.A.N., Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside, Efren Ramirez as Airman Diaz, and Keira Hairston as Young Izzy. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director "Finding Dory"), produced by Galyn Susman ("Toy Story That Time Forgot") and featuring a score by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino ("The Batman," "Up"), Disney and Pixar's "Lightyear" opens only in theaters on June 17, 2022.

