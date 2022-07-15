Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Disney Releases ZOMBIES 3 Original Digital Soundtrack

Disney Releases ZOMBIES 3 Original Digital Soundtrack

"ZOMBIES 3" stars Milo Manheim as zombie Zed and Meg Donnelly as cheerleader Addiso.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 15, 2022  

ZOMBIES 3 Original Digital Soundtrack and physical CD are now available.

The soundtrack features eight new song and dance numbers that shake things up by leaning into current trends while encompassing an "out-of-this world" sound. The song "Alien Invasion" kicks things off with a sci-fi vibe and electronic track that evokes "Close Encounters," while new songs for Zed and Addison -- including a third rendition of their hit duet "Someday" -- reflect how their characters have grown and changed.

Meanwhile, the werewolves pursue the Aliens in "Come On Out," an edgy song with a suspenseful feel. Released last Friday, the music video for "Alien Invasion" has already surpassed 3.8M video views.

"ZOMBIES 3" stars Milo Manheim as zombie Zed and Meg Donnelly as cheerleader Addison, who are beginning their senior year at Seabrook High in the town that's become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike.

Zed is anticipating an athletic scholarship that will make him the first zombie to attend college, while Addison is gearing up for Seabrook's first international cheer-off. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings arrive in Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition.

The movie also stars Chandler Kinney as Willa, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Kylee Russell as Eliza, Terry Hu as A-spen, Matt Cornett as A-lan, Kyra Tantao as A-li, James Godfrey as Bonzo and Kingston Foster as Zoey. RuPaul Charles joins the cast as the voice of "The Mothership."

"ZOMBIES 3" is a Disney+ original film from Disney Branded Television, directed by Paul Hoen from a screenplay by David Light and Joseph Raso. Hoen, Light, Raso and Suzanne Farwell are executive producers.

Listen to the new soundtrack here:

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Maggie Lindemann Delivers New Song 'you're not special'
July 15, 2022

Pulled as the fourth track from her debut full-length SUCKERPUNCH, Maggie Lindemann has launched her rebellious new video/single “you’re not special.” The video/track arrives following the release of previous singles “she knows it,” “how could you do this to me?” (feat. Kellin Quinn), and “break me!” (feat. siiickbrain).
Regina Spektor Announces '11:11' Special Edition Box Set
July 15, 2022

The box set includes a remastered vinyl edition of 11:11, 2xLP collection of live performances entitled Papa's Bootlegs including never before heard songs from 11:11, a color lyric booklet with liner notes, reproductions of fliers, art, doodles and photos. The album cover for Papa’s Bootlegs was hand drawn by Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers.
Yours Truly Releases New EP 'is this what i look like?'
July 15, 2022

Sydney alternative mainstays Yours Truly return with their brand new EP is this what i look like?, out now via UNFD. The seven song collection features previous singles “Careless Kind”, “Hallucinate feat. Josh Franceschi”, “Lights On”, and “Walk Over My Grave”. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates for September and October!
Tyler Hubbard Releases New Song 'Way Home'
July 15, 2022

The new song follows his debut radio single, “5 Foot 9,” which is currently Top 25 and climbing the country radio airplay charts. Also, previously announced, Hubbard will be joining Keith Urban on tour this fall, performing his new solo music for the first time on tour. The track was written by Hubbard with Corey Crowder and Canaan Smith.
lozeak Releases New Song 'Alter Ego'
July 15, 2022

With her signature aesthetic, lozeak has already cultivated a huge online following off the back of her covers and TikTok videos (611k+ followers and 47M likes). Now she is showing that she has a sound all of her own, and the capabilities to create big, diaristic pop music with a scuzzy edge to it. Listen to the new single now!