Disney Releases ZOMBIES 3 Original Digital Soundtrack

ZOMBIES 3 Original Digital Soundtrack and physical CD are now available.

The soundtrack features eight new song and dance numbers that shake things up by leaning into current trends while encompassing an "out-of-this world" sound. The song "Alien Invasion" kicks things off with a sci-fi vibe and electronic track that evokes "Close Encounters," while new songs for Zed and Addison -- including a third rendition of their hit duet "Someday" -- reflect how their characters have grown and changed.

Meanwhile, the werewolves pursue the Aliens in "Come On Out," an edgy song with a suspenseful feel. Released last Friday, the music video for "Alien Invasion" has already surpassed 3.8M video views.

"ZOMBIES 3" stars Milo Manheim as zombie Zed and Meg Donnelly as cheerleader Addison, who are beginning their senior year at Seabrook High in the town that's become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike.

Zed is anticipating an athletic scholarship that will make him the first zombie to attend college, while Addison is gearing up for Seabrook's first international cheer-off. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings arrive in Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition.

The movie also stars Chandler Kinney as Willa, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Kylee Russell as Eliza, Terry Hu as A-spen, Matt Cornett as A-lan, Kyra Tantao as A-li, James Godfrey as Bonzo and Kingston Foster as Zoey. RuPaul Charles joins the cast as the voice of "The Mothership."

"ZOMBIES 3" is a Disney+ original film from Disney Branded Television, directed by Paul Hoen from a screenplay by David Light and Joseph Raso. Hoen, Light, Raso and Suzanne Farwell are executive producers.

