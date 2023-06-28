Disney Releases INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY Soundtrack

The film will be released in theaters on June 30.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

Walt Disney Records releases the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny original motion picture soundtrack with score composed by five-time Academy Award®-winning composer John Williams.  The digital soundtrack is available now at Apple MusicSpotifyYouTube Music and Amazon Music.  The CD is set for release on June 30 and the 2-LP 180g black vinyl set is available now for pre-order.

Releasing in U.S. theaters on June 30, the film is directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Logan”) and written by Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold, based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

The most revered living film composer in the world, John Williams again leant his genius to the Indiana Jones franchise, composing the score for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny as he has for every installment in the series dating to Raiders of the Lost Ark.

“John Williams brings the special sauce to the movie—the music,” says producer Frank Marshall. “The themes that he writes for these movies are so recognizable and so identifiable with the movie, it’s just an amazing thing.”

Adds Mangold, “John Williams is a legend. He’s one of my real artistic heroes in filmmaking, and he’s had such a profound and inspiring effect on so many careers and films.”

The five-time Academy Award® winner and 53-time nominee John Williams (“Jaws,” Star Wars, “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”) was excited to write music that would not only amplify the excitement of Indy’s last adventure, but would also underscore its most moving, deeply resonant emotional moments, including those at the very end of the film.

“What I tried to do is bring an aspect of nostalgia into this piece,” Williams says. “Indiana Jones is wonderful because Harrison Ford has this ability to do the most dramatic scenes with a slight tongue in his cheek or a twinkle in his eye. He does action-comedy dialogue as well as anybody ever could.”

Of all the new material he composed, Williams’ theme for Helena is a stand-out, featuring the outstanding contributions of violin soloist Anne-Sophie Mutter. “Jim Mangold said to me, write a theme for Helena like those composed for the great Hollywood leading ladies from the ’40s or the ’30s,” Williams says. “She’s adventurous with lovers here and there—all the while doing all these things looking ravishingly beautiful.”

About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise-- a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure.

Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), Karen Allen (Raiders of the Lost Ark), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renée Wilson (“Black Panther”), Thomas Kretschmann (“Das Boot”), Toby Jones (“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”), Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”), Olivier Richters (“Black Widow”), Ethann Isidore (“Mortel”), and Mads Mikkelsen (“Another Round”).




