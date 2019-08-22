Disney Publishing Worldwide and Disney+ Announce ONE DAY AT DISNEY

This evening at D23 Expo, Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing for Disney+ and Good Morning America's Robin Roberts announced One Day at Disney, a spectacular collaboration between Disney Publishing Worldwide and Disney's new streaming service. The new, 224-page coffee table book and the documentary series will both arrive on December 3, highlighting the talented men and women who bring life to some of Disney's most beloved stories.

On February 21 of this year, 76 unique photo shoots took place around the world, as Disney dispatched photographers to capture images of the employees and cast members who drive creativity and innovation at The Walt Disney Company. From Shanghai Disneyland and ESPN to Pixar and the set of Modern Family, these spectacular photographs-and the stories behind them-will be featured in the hardbound, collectible book, written by Bruce Steele, which is now available for pre-order.

On December 3, the same day the book arrives in stores, Disney+ will debut it's new, 52-episode short-form series One Day at Disney, launching with a feature-length documentary. This exciting new series takes an in-depth look at the unique and surprising roles these men and women call their daily jobs. The series and documentary are from Endeavor Content's Non-Scripted Division and executive produced by Michael Antinoro and David Chamberlin and produced by Victoria Chamlee.

Following the debut of the special, which features such talent as Good Morning America's Robin Roberts and legendary animator Eric Goldberg, more than 50 One Day at Disney shorts, ranging in length between 4 to 7 minutes long and each profiling a single remarkable person and their fascinating job, will debut each week.

Profiled in the Disney+ docu-special (in alphabetical order):

Eric Baker: The Walt Disney Imagineer who has overseen the creation of many of the intricately detailed props and lifelike creatures that inhabit Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the newest lands at Disneyland and WALT DISNEY WORLD Resorts

Ashley Girdich: A talented Walt Disney Imagineer who, as a Research and Development Project Manager, drives plans and helps teams execute some of the innovative robotics technology projects being created for our Parks around the world

Eric Goldberg: The legendary animator known for creating the Genie in Aladdin and Phil in Hercules, directing Pocahontas, as well as for animating Mickey Mouse in the Academy Award-nominated short Get a Horse!

Mark Gonzales: A Los Angeles native who works on the world-famous Disneyland Railroad

Grace Lee: A senior illustration manager at Disney Worldwide Publishing who has worked on titles from Zootopia to Fancy Nancy

Zamavus "Zama" Magudulela: The talented South African actor currently playing Rafiki in the Madrid production of phenomenally successful musical The Lion King

Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studio's head of visual development who has worked on films including Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy

Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: The veterinarian who cares for creatures large and small at WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort, including a number of endangered and threatened species.

Jerome Ranft: The skilled Pixar artist who created detailed sculptures for animators to use as reference for such films as Finding Nemo, Toy Story 3, and Ratatouille

Robin Roberts: The former ESPN sportscaster has been co-anchor of the Emmy® Award-winning, top-rated morning show, Good Morning America, since 2005





