Disney Makes 10-Year Deal with The Recording Academy; Will Air GRAMMYS Beginning in 2027

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Dana Walden and The Recording Academy® CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has announced an unprecedented new 10-year global deal for “The GRAMMYS®” to be exclusively simulcast on ABC, Hulu and Disney+ beginning in 2027 — making The Walt Disney Company the first new home for Music’s Biggest Night® in 50 years.

The Recording Academy and Disney entered into an agreement that solidifies the company as the destination for “The GRAMMYS” through 2036. As part of this deal, The Recording Academy will also produce multiple GRAMMY®-branded music specials and additional new programming for audiences around the world across Disney’s platforms.

“The GRAMMYS” is a marquee addition to The Walt Disney Company’s slate of some of the best and most prestigious live event programming across entertainment and sports – from “The Oscars®,” “The CMA Awards” and “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” to the leading multiplatform sports entertainment brand, ESPN. In fact, in the first year of this agreement, 2027, ABC will present “The GRAMMYS,” “The Oscars” and Super Bowl LXI.

“As The Walt Disney Company combines forces with The Recording Academy to open this exciting new chapter in the history of ‘The GRAMMYS,’ we do so with pride and gratitude,” said Walden. “Live events have never been more important to our culture and industry, and we just acquired one of the crown jewels, adding to our portfolio of world-class programming across all genres.”

“We are completely thrilled to be bringing ‘The GRAMMYS’ and other new music programming to the Disney ecosystem,” said Mason. “We are grateful to our long-standing partners at CBS and now honored to be joining with Disney, an iconic company where creators have always been at the forefront. This partnership represents another important milestone in the Academy’s transformation and growth, and strengthens our ability to fulfill our mission of uplifting and serving music people around the world.”

For The Recording Academy, this announcement follows a series of notable achievements: the addition of 3,000 new women voting members; an announcement of the Academy’s global expansion of its mission; the enactment of over a dozen pro-creator laws at the state and federal levels, championed by Academy members; two consecutive GRAMMY telecasts with substantial ratings growth; and recognition by Fast Company on its Most Innovative Companies list.

Comments