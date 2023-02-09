Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Disney Channel to Premiere New Series SATURDAYS & SECRETS OF SULPHUR SRINGS

"Saturdays" is debuting on Friday, March 24.

Feb. 09, 2023  

Disney Branded Television announced TODAY the launch of its newest Disney Channel series, "Saturdays," debuting on Friday, March 24. "Saturdays," premiering at 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT with two back-to-back episodes weekly, follows teen Paris Johnson and her roller-skate crew, We-B-Girlz, on their journey to becoming Goldens, the top skaters in Chicago.

Additionally, "Secrets of Sulphur Springs" returns for a third season. The popular adventure-filled mystery series centers around Griffin Campbell and his family, who move into a hotel with a paranormal past, and kicks off the evening with two new episodes starting at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT. Both series will stream on Disney+ shortly after.

Skate Flare Comes to Life in "Saturdays"

"Saturdays" is a single-cam, coming-of-age comedy that only takes place on the best day of the week ... Saturday! The series revolves around 14-year-old Paris Johnson and her best friends Simone and Ari, who hone their roller-skating skills on the cool parquet floor of Saturdays, a local skating rink in Chicago. Together they form the We-B-Girlz skate crew and are determined to show and prove they have the hottest skate routines on the planet!

The series stars Danielle Jalade ("Yes Day") as Paris Johnson, Daria Johns ("Nappily Ever After") as Simone Samson, Golden Brooks ("Girlfriends'') as Deb Johnson, Omar Gooding ("Barbershop") as Cal Johnson, Jermaine Harris ("The Map of Tiny Perfect Things") as London Johnson, Peyton Basnight ("Sudden Sisters") as Ari, Tim Johnson Jr. ("Ballers") as Derek "D-Rok."

"Saturdays" is created and executive produced by Norman Vance Jr., who also serves as showrunner. Additional executive producers are Marsai Martin, Josh Martin, Carol Martin and Nicole Dow for Genius Entertainment.

Watch the new teaser here:

The Mystery Continues in "Secrets of Sulphur Springs"

In season three of "Secrets of Sulphur Springs," a new ghost checks into room 205 and starts wreaking havoc around The Tremont. After learning the evil presence will ruin their lives by 2024, the kids race to solve a tangled mystery in the past that may hold the key to defeating the ghost in the present and saving the Dunns and the Campbells from a very bleak future.

The series stars Preston Oliver ("This is Us") as Griffin Campbell, Kyliegh Curran ("Doctor Sleep") as Harper Dunn, Elle Graham ("Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret") as Savannah Dillon, Kelly Frye ("Criminal Minds") as Sarah Campbell, Josh Braaten ("American Horror Story") as Ben Campell, Landon Gordon ("Top Gun: Maverick") as Wyatt Campbell, Madeleine McGraw ("Black Phone") as Zoey Campbell, Diandra Lyle ("American Woman") as Jess Dunn, Johari Washington ("The Walk-On's") as Topher Dunn, and Eugene Byrd ("Bones") as Sam Tremont.

"Secrets of Sulphur Springs" is from writer and executive producer Tracey Thomson. Charles Pratt Jr. serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Watch the new teaser here:



