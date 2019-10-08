Disney Channel Options Rights to Julie Murphy's Novel DEAR SWEET PEA

Disney Channel has optioned the rights to the new novel by New York Times bestselling author Julie Murphy, "Dear Sweet Pea," a follow-up to her popular novel-turned-movie, "Dumplin'." "Dear Sweet Pea" will join the Disney Channel Original Movie development slate.

"The emotional journey that Julie Murphy takes readers on in 'Dear Sweet Pea' has all of the elements that deliver authentic and relatable storytelling for today's kids and families," said Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Channel. "The themes of self-discovery and navigating THE NEW NORMAL of a nontraditional family echo Disney Channel's commitment to entertaining and inspiring programming."

Set in the colorful small town of Valentine, Texas, the story follows 13-year-old Patricia "Sweet Pea" DiMarco whose life begins to change when her parents announce they're divorcing and her father is moving to a nearly identical house two doors down the street. When her next-door neighbor, a famed local advice columnist, heads out of town, Sweet Pea is tasked with collecting her mail. When one letter catches her eye, she starts secretly answering the letters meant for the column. This sets off a chain of events that will forever change the lives of the many readers of the advice column, Sweet Pea's family and friends and herself, as she learns things she never knew about the people in her life.

Disney Channel has presented over 100 Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOMs), aimed at kids, tweens and families. The cornerstone of the network, each of these movies share attributes that reflect The Walt Disney Company heritage and core values: trust, quality, optimism, self-expression, creativity, storytelling, imagination and entertainment.

Julie Murphy was represented by CAA on behalf of John Cusick at Folio Literary Management for the deal.





Related Articles View More TV Stories